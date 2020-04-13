Opinion

Letter: Darien’s Memorial Day parade still on — for now

Darien honored Memorial Day

To the Editor:

At this point, plans to host Darien’s Memorial Day Parade and its subsequent Dedication Ceremony in Spring Grove Veterans Cemetery are still in place.

Our plan had been to make a final decision on May 11th. Should we decide at that point to cancel the Parade, you will be so notified.

Over the weekend, Governor Lamont extended his emergency stay on all gatherings of 50 or more people to remain in place through May 20th. While this stricture does not preclude the possibility the Parade will take place, it makes it unlikely we would be able to host a Parade in the format and scale we would hope for.

Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our citizens. That concern will dictate our final decision.

Unlikely as the Parade as we know it will take place, plans, as stated above are still being drawn up. To that end, please let me know if your group might still be able and willing to participate.

Thank you for your consideration.

Please stay safe, and remain hopeful.

Terry Gaffney, Chair

Memorial Day Parade Committee

Darien Memorial Day Parade