To the Editor:

On March 2, there will be a special election for the state senate District 27 to replace Carlo Leone who resigned in January. The 27th district includes Darien RTM District II and most of RTM District IV. Precinct 4-1, encompassing Anthony Lane, Brookside Drive, Hillside Avenue, Hillside Court , and Victory Drive is in State Senate District 25 and does not vote in this Special Election.

For additional information on voting districts, call the Darien Registrars of Voters, 203-656-7316.

Voting for this special election will take place at Darien Town Hall, 2 Renshaw Road. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Absentee ballot applications will not be mailed automatically but may be requested from the Town Clerk at 203-656-7307. Governor Lamont ‘s Executive Order #10 allows voters in this Special Election to use COVID-19 as an excuse for using an absentee ballot.

Candidates running in this Special Election are Joshua Esses (R); Patricia Billie Miller (D) and Brian Merlen (I).

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization dedicated to fostering an engaged citizenry through voter education. The Darien League has prepared a Voters’ Guide, comprised of questions and responses from the three candidates for the March 2 Special Election.

To read the Voters’ Guide, go to the League website lwvdarien.org.

Clara Sartori

LWV, Darien