Letter: Darien's Cross Walk theme for walk was confusing

To the Editor:

I am struggling to understand the wisdom of the church-organized march behind the cross.

The cure for years old hatred and discrimination is mobilization of society in the broadest and least exclusive manner. Many citizens feel comfort and support walking behind a cross but many do not; it is by nature exclusive.

Where we put our presence right now is as important as where we put our vote.

Leslie Smith Rousell

Darien