  • Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

    Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com

    Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com

    Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com

Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

To the Editor:

I am struggling to understand the wisdom of the church-organized march behind the cross.

The cure for years old hatred and discrimination is mobilization of society in the broadest and least exclusive manner. Many citizens feel comfort and support walking behind a cross but many do not; it is by nature exclusive.

Where we put our presence right now is as important as where we put our vote.

Leslie Smith Rousell

Darien