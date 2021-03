To the Editor:

I would like to thank everyone who sent their support and warm words to me and other Asian/Asian-American residents regarding the shooting in Atlanta.

Your support for my grassroots inclusivity movement really matters, and I believe that it would make a difference. I understand and appreciate that the town officials are working hard to deal with COVID-19 and CT zoning legislations, as these are issues important to me as well.

However, that should not mean that issues of racism, microaggression, unconscious bias be pushed aside. Minority children and students are on the front line of this important issue every day. I do not worry too much about hate-related violence in our town, but children are affected by bad examples, especially of those we have seen on TV for the past four-and-a-half years.

I would like to request that town officials offer a supportive statement against hatred, especially now after the horrific violence in Atlanta.

Nobu Miki

Darien