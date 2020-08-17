Opinion

Letter: Darien resident calls for civility as election season begins

To the Editor:

As we enter what is going to be a stressful election season, I would like to call for civility and kindness towards those who are running for office or who already hold office.

This morning, my friend and neighbor, who serves on the Board of Selectmen, had his Biden support sign stolen. This is wrong.

Last week, a twenty-something New York City Wall Street guy, who grew up in Darien, chose to write up a social media post about an encounter with our Rep. Terrie Wood. The writer made up a false accusation that Terrie said she supported Trump (she does not, for the record) and then accused her, because she is a Connecticut Republican, of being part of the systematic oppression of non-white races. This bullying post has upset Terrie very much and has also upset many of the people, like me, who have served with her in local government and know her well.

A true Nutmegger, Terrie Wood has been an advocate for reigning in Connecticut’s out-of-control state spending, and for making our state stronger and better for every individual to live a productive life. Terrie is kind and caring and represents our local interests well in Hartford. No matter the political party to which we may belong, let’s all do better in hearing each other and discussing the issues which affect us during this very trying time. Let’s all be kind!

Liz Mao

Darien

The writer is the former chairman of Darien’s Board of Finance