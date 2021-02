Residents invited to join Action Network of Darien Democrats, DTC for “Run for Darien”

To the Editor:

On Sunday, March 7 at 4 p.m., please join ANDD and the Darien DTC for the third in our virtual discussion series “Run for Darien.”

Called “Sign Me Up”, this seminar is an opportunity for members of the Darien community who are interested in running for public office or who are interested in working on a campaign to understand what you need to do to run a successful campaign. Our expert panel will include: Patti Russo, executive director of the campaign school at Yale; Marc Bradley former CT Director for the Biden Campaign; and Darien DTC Vice Chairman Ann Reed.

Democrats and unaffiliated voters are welcome to join us in exploring the path forward in your journey to help your town and community meet the future. If you haven’t been able to be part of our two other zoom meetings that is not a problem. If you are interested in serving your town in a whole variety of ways, elected positions including the Representative Town Meeting, appointed Boards and Commissions, or behind the scenes of a campaign, we can show you the way. Email run4darien@gmail.com for more info.

Ann Reed

Darien

Run for Darien

To the Editor:

If 2021 has taught us anything, it is that who we elect can make a big difference in the quality of our lives and the health of our democracy. The contrast between the Biden and Trump Administrations cannot have made that point any clearer.

However, the point is just as true for municipal elections as it for federal ones. Who we elect to govern Darien can make a big difference in the quality of our lives. Town government is responsible for our schools, our roads, our parks and beaches, solid waste disposal and recycling, and, most importantly, our local public health. Do our leaders listen and respond to our concerns? Do their decisions reflect our values and priorities?

In November 2021, the voters of Darien will have the opportunity to choose who will govern Darien for the next two years. Positions are available on every elected board and commission as well as town clerk, treasurer, tax collector and the RTM. They include first selectman, the Board of Selectmen, the Board of Education, the Planning & Zoning Commission, the Board of Finance and the Board of Assessment Appeals.

The Darien Democrats will be interviewing Democrats and unaffiliated voters interested in holding town positions soon. If you would like to speak with us about one of those positions or if you would just like to learn more about how you can makes a difference in our community, then please contact the Darien Democratic Town Committee at our Volunteer page on www.DarienDemocrats.com or email us at info@dariendemocrats.com.

You can also reach and/or follow us at @DarienDemocrats on Twitter and Instagram as well as on Facebook.

David Bayne

Darien DTC Chairman