To the Editor:

On Thursday, April 1 at 7 p.m. Darien Talks Housing will be hosting a community conversation about Housing Needs in Fairfield County. Register here to join the conversation. Ellis Calvin, Data Research Manager at the Regional Plan Association will lead the conversation. Calvin is an urban planner and one of the authors of the Fairfield County Housing Needs Assessment , published this February.

The RPA Needs Assessment analyzes the difference between the housing available in Fairfield County's 23 towns and cities, and what residents of the town and region can afford to pay. It also takes stock of patterns of income and racial segregation across the county. It is intended to provide a factual base for assessing Fairfield County’s housing challenges and guiding the important discussions and decisions necessary for local communities to meet current and future housing needs of all residents. For a chance to learn more about the findings of the report and to speak with its author, sign up here. If you have any questions, please email us at darientalkshousing@gmail.com.

Looking forward to seeing you on April 1.

Chris Janson and Evonne Klein

Darien Talks Housing