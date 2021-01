To the Editor:

Thank you to all who joined Darien Talks Housing “Demystifying 2021 Zoning Legislation” last Thursday evening. We also appreciate State Senator Saud Anwar taking the time to share with us his motivation for proposing zoning legislation, his points of view on housing and zoning matters, and his ideas for the upcoming legislative session.

If you missed the meeting or would like to listen again, we've attached the audio from last Thursday here.

Our next Darien Talks Housing “Discussion of 2021 Zoning Legislation Continued” is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. Sara Bronin from Desegregate CT will be our featured speaker. If you’d like to attend, please register at this link.

We received in excess of 50 questions during the presentation, unfortunately, we couldn’t answer all questions. We are providing links to the following:

— The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metropolitan area, while growing much more diverse over the past 40 years, still exhibits high levels of racial segregation, ranking 10th out of 384 for white-hispanic/hispanic-white and 22nd out of 384 for white-black/black-white dissimilarity out of according to data complied by Brown University.

— Our region, the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metropolitan area, has the highest level of income segregation in the country, according to another study by Brown University.

— This is also supported by the U.S. Census. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metropolitan area and specifically Fairfield County, CT have some of the highest levels of income inequality in the country.

— Several studies indicate that home values do not decrease in the presence of affordable housing, and that affordable housing can be developed in suburban communities without negative impacts in terms of taxes, crime, or property values.

— School populations do not necessarily increase with multifamily housing. A 2017 study by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council in Massachusetts found that, “(R)ate of housing unit growth is not a useful predictor of overall enrollment change, nor is rapid housing development a precondition to sudden enrollment increases.”

Please contact us at darientalkshousing@gmail.com with questions or if you would like to suggest a discussion topic. We look for to seeing you in February.

Chris Janson

Chairman and Founder,

Darien Talks Housing

Evonne Klein

Former Commissioner of Housing

CT Former Darien First Selectwoman

Founding member Darien Talks Housing