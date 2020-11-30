Opinion

Letter:Darien Talks Housing to debut first conversation

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter:Darien Talks Housing to debut first conversation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

We are excited to invite members of the Darien community to the debut of “Darien Talks Housing." Our first conversation in this series is scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and will focus on Darien’s “Past, Present and Future." The evening will focus on how our community has grown and developed from colonial times through the present, making the connections between our history and the issues we face as a community today.

Housing options, housing choice, and housing development as well as suggested zoning changes are all issues that have been front and center in our local media. The “Darien Talks Housing” series is an opportunity to have a fact-based, thoughtful discussion while taking a look at Darien’s development and growth through the decades and its effect on shaping our community.

The evening will be moderated by Evonne Klein with a presentation by Chris Janson. There will be time for questions and discussion. Christie Stewart, Director of the Fairfield County Center for Housing Opportunity will also join in the conversation, answer questions as well as offer opportunities to become further involved in this issue.

We look forward to “seeing” you on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Register for the virtual event at: Darientalkshousing@gmail.com.

Chris Janson

Evonne Klein

In partnership with Fairfield County Center for Housing Opportunity