Letter: Darien Talks Housing: invites all to a 2021 legislative update

To the Editor:

Please join Darien Talks Housing on Thursday, March 4th at 7pm for “A 2021 Legislative Update,” an up-to-the minute report on the status of housing legislation making its way through Hartford. This will be an opportunity to interact with legislators, to ask questions, and to make your voice heard. To sign up, visit the Darien Talks Housing Instagram page (@darientalkshousing) for the link to register. All are welcome to join and be part of the conversation. We hope see you online for “A 2021 Legislative Update.” Register here.

Chris Janson

Evonne Klein

Darien Talks Housing