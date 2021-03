To the Editor:

The tents are drying, cooking gear cleaned up and the smoky clothes are in the washing machine. It’s Sunday, and Darien Scouts have just wrapped another campout weekend. A zip-lining/ropes course, cooking, fireside stories and even outdoor, glow-in-the-dark, night bowling.

This particular event saw members of BSA Boys Troop 35, Girls Troop 219 and Cub Scout Pack 161 all sharing in the fun, but almost any weekend you can find many of our Scouts having outdoor adventures or serving our community with food drives, park cleanups, service projects for local non-profit organizations, and more.

Watching our Scouts challenging themselves and working together this weekend made me want to thank your readers for their generosity in helping fund our growing Scouting program. So many have helped in the past by donating and shopping at our Giant Tag Sale—by far our main source of support each year. Sadly, the pandemic has forced us to postpone this tradition for the second year in a row. But Scouts are always prepared with new solutions, so get ready for the Darien Scouts online mega-auction.

We will once again be seeking donations of new or gently-used, clean, "auction-ready" items in many of the same categories- furniture, bicycles, sporting goods, art and collectibles, toys, tools, lawnmowers—even vehicles. So as you spring clean — remember to send it to the Scouts.

For details on drop-off dates, scheduling donation pick-ups, or how and when to shop online, visit www.darienscouts.org. If you have specific questions, email us at darienscouts@gmail.com.

Thanks for supporting the Darien Scouting program. We couldn’t do it without your help.

Michael Towell

Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop 35