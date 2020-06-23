Opinion

Letter: Darien Library board thanks community for support of 1894 ‘giving day’

On behalf of The Board of Trustees of the Darien Library —I would like to thank the Town of Darien for it’s overwhelming support of our second annual giving day which was held on May 27.

The library’s 1894 Day was started in 2019 as a commemoration of the its 125th anniversary. Because it was so successful last year, we decided to make it an annual event. This year was a tremendous success —raising over $184k for the Library. We can’t thank you enough, Darien. We thank you for your kind words, for your extreme generosity, and most importantly for your positive thoughts.

I know that for my family the library has been a miraculous resource to get us through the last three months. Being able to borrow books through Hoopla and Overdrive has been a welcome distraction, and having access to various programs online has been a gift.

Through the years, Darien Library has been a consistent resource for our community, and it’s nice to know that when the world is facing unprecedented times, the Library remains a constant presence in our lives.

This past week the library opened its curbside pickup. Please go online and reserve books so that you can continue to experience all that our ibrary has to offer at DarienLibrary.org.

Once we have developed a safe plan, we look forward to opening our doors to the public. Please stay tuned as we all look forward to seeing the familiar faces of our Librarians and our patrons very soon.

Thank you again Town of Darien. We couldn’t have done it without you!

Alex Eising

Chairman, Development Committee

Darien Library Board of Trustees