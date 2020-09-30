https://www.darientimes.com/opinion/article/Letter-Darien-League-of-Women-Voters-to-hold-15608559.php
Letter: Darien League of Women Voters to hold annual Candidates’ Night
To the Editor:
The League of Women Voters of Darien will hold its annual Candidates’ Night on Thursday, October 8 starting at 7:20 p.m. The Board of Education candidates will be featured. Because of COVID restrictions, in- person attendance will be limited to the Candidates and essential volunteers.
Channel 79 will cover the event live.
The following candidates have agreed to attend: Michael Burke (D); David (Duke) Dineen (R); Dennis Maroney (R); and Sara Parent (D).
We encourage you to participate by e-mailing your questions for the Board of Education candidates prior to, as well as, during the event. to: Lwvdariendebate@gmail.com.
For more information, please visit our website: lwvdarien.org.
Clara Sartori
Co-President
LWV of Darien
