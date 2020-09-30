  • League of Women Voters logo Photo: Contributed / League Of Women Voters

To the Editor:

The League of Women Voters of Darien will hold its annual Candidates’ Night on Thursday, October 8 starting at 7:20 p.m. The Board of Education candidates will be featured. Because of COVID restrictions, in- person attendance will be limited to the Candidates and essential volunteers.

Channel 79 will cover the event live.

The following candidates have agreed to attend: Michael Burke (D); David (Duke) Dineen (R); Dennis Maroney (R); and Sara Parent (D).

We encourage you to participate by e-mailing your questions for the Board of Education candidates prior to, as well as, during the event. to: Lwvdariendebate@gmail.com.

For more information, please visit our website: lwvdarien.org.

Clara Sartori

Co-President

LWV of Darien