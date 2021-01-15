Letter:Darien Human Services grateful to Ox Ridge fifth grade community

To the Editor:

The following letter was sent ot Kadi Lublin and Jenn Sherman. It is reprinted here at the authors’ request.

I wanted to thank you, the fifth grade students of Ox Ridge, their parents and the staff for your donation of home goods to Darien Human Services. We were overwhelmed with your generosity and were completely caught off guard when four SUV’s pulled up to Town Hall jam-packed with household items. With your help, we were able to meet the essential needs of Darien residents during the holidays and into the new year.

We are extremely lucky to live in a town like Darien with community-minded people like you. The enthusiasm of your students was contagious and the looks of pride as they unpacked item after item from the cars was priceless! Your outreach and support makes me feel hopeful that we will get through the next challenging months together.

Wishing you and the children and families of Ox Ridge School a happy and, above all, healthy 2021.

With our deepest gratitude

Ali Ramsteck, LCSW

Director