To the Editor:

The following letter was sent to Bill Peters and Jim Jespersen, president and treasurer, respectively of the Darien Old Timers Athletic Association. It is reprinted here at the author’s request.

I wanted to thank you and the Darien Old Timers Athletic Association for your very generous donation of $1,000 to Darien Human Services. Our entire Department is extremely grateful to the Old Timers for their ongoing support particularly at this difficult time. With your help, we will be able to meet the essential needs of Darien residents during the holidays and into the New Year.

We are extremely lucky to live in a town like Darien with organizations such as yours. Your ongoing commitment to your neighbors and the community makes me feel hopeful that we will get through the next challenging months together. I look forward to working with the Darien Old timers Athletic Association for years to come and hope our relationship will continue to be a strong one.

Wishing you and your families and all the members of the Old Timers Athletic Association a happy and, above all, healthy 2021.

Ali Ramsteck

Director