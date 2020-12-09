Opinion

Letter: Darien Human Services grateful for Darien Lions Club holiday donation

Steve Fritsch, Darien Lions Club and Ali Ramsteck, LCSW, director of Darien Human Services.

The following letter was sent to Peter Rogers and Steve Fritsch of the Darien Lions Club. It is reprinted here at the author’s request.

To the Editor:

On behalf of Darien Human Services, I would like to thank you and your fellow Lions Club members for your extremely generous donation to our annual Holiday Gift Giving Program. The $2,500 in Shop Rite gift cards will be an enormous help to our families and seniors. As you may be aware, food insecurity is off the charts this year (even in a town like Darien). Our clients will be able to use these gift cards during the holidays and into the new year to help put food on their tables. Darien Services never turns a client in need away.

Your ongoing support over the years means so much to our department and means even more during this time of crisis. We rely on local organizations such as yours to help us provide our clients with the vital services they need. Thanks, again, for helping us help others. I look forward to continuing our relationship for years to come.

With best wishes for a happy and, above all, healthy holiday season!

Ali Ramsteck

Director

Darien Department of Human Services