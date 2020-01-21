Opinion

Letter: Darien Human Services grateful for holiday gift giving program

Letter: Darien Human Services grateful for holiday gift giving program

To the Editor:

On behalf of Darien Human Services, I would like to thank everyone who participated in our holiday gift giving program. individuals, book groups, church groups, clubs, and families donated gifts of toys, clothing, and gift cards to help make the holiday wishes of 51 families and 52 seniors come true.

A big thanks goes to Joe Marzano, the Darien YMCA, and participants in the House Basketball Program as well as employees of The Pi Group who donated hundreds of household goods items to help stock the shelves of our Household Supply closet with much-needed cleaning supplies, paper goods, and personal grooming products.

Janet Keeler, Sophie Long, the DHS Advisory Council, and Darien High School staff, students, and families donated hundreds of dollars of gift cards to local stores and restaurants.

For the fourth consecutive year, Vineyard Vines generously donated hundreds of items of clothing for our gift giving program. Many Darien children were thrilled to receive new pants, jackets, sweaters, and tee shirts!

We were overwhelmed with the generosity of other residents and organizations during the holidays. Our sincere thanks goes to the Darien Board of Realtors, Darien Youth Commission, Lions Club of Darien, Kiwanis Club of Darien, the Rotary Club, Darien Cops & Kids Program, the Darien Police Association, the Masonic Club of Darien, Darien Men’s Group, the Salvation Army, members of the Garden Club of Darien, , the “Soul Sisters”, Town Hall employees, and countless others. With the support of individuals and organizations like these, Darien Human Services was able to make the holidays brighter for local families and seniors.

Thanks to everyone who supported our program and, more importantly, touched the lives of their neighbors. Your gestures of kindness mean so much to your fellow Darien residents. With best wishes for a happy and healthy 2020!

Ali Ramsteck, LCSW, Director

Darien Human Services