Letter: Darien High Tennis team thankful to Blue Wave Booster Club

Katherine Calderwood

To the Editor:

The DHS girls and boys tennis teams would like to thank the Blue Wave Booster Club for their generous support of two additional viewing benches and a storage bin for use at the beautiful new courts at the high school. We are so excited to put the courts to good use after our canceled 2020 season. Blue Wave BC previously donated two viewing benches and a snack table which have been well used during matches and by visiting teams. All players, coaches, and parents appreciate the support of the DHS tennis program which has had tremendous success over the past several years. When conditions allow, please come join us at a home match!