Opinion

Letter: Darien High School Parents Association honors seniors with signs, planning year end events

DHSPA volunteers Karin Sharp and Lynne Wilson. Darien High School Parents Association placed signs on seniors' lawns Tuesday. DHSPA volunteers Karin Sharp and Lynne Wilson. Darien High School Parents Association placed signs on seniors' lawns Tuesday. Photo: Contributed / Photo: Contributed / Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Letter: Darien High School Parents Association honors seniors with signs, planning year end events 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

We are writing to update you on the news surrounding the inaugural Senior Send-Off. Given the uncertainty surrounding social distancing policies for large gatherings, the Darien High School Parent Association (DHSPA) has come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot hold our event as originally envisioned.

However, we are currently hard at work planning safe and creative ways to honor all 361 members of the DHS Class of 2020 over the course of the next month. On Tuesday, May 12th, parent volunteers placed signs in the yards of each DHS senior. We are grateful to The Depot for their assistance in this project. We look forward to sharing further details about future events as they are finalized!

We would like to thank our Senior Send-Off sponsors for their support including: Andrew Stefanou Salon & Spa; Bankwell; Barrett Bookstore; Baubles; Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant, Caffè Nero; Carta, McAlister & Moore; Chelsea Piers; Chipotle Mexican Grill; Coco + Lala; Danny’s Cycles; Darien Diner; Darien Sport Shop; David Harvey Jewelers; DHS Athletic Department; D'Iorio Printing; Eileen Hanford/Halstead Real Estate; Everything Is Rosey; Fancy Nails; Fisherman's Net; Fox Hill Builders; Fresh Green Light; Grieb’s Pharmacy; Heights Pizza; Hollow Tree Self Storage; Jaguar Land Rover Darien; JetBlue; J.McLaughlin; Lacrosse Unlimited; Lanphier; Lax.com; Long Island Express North; Mathnasium; Nola Physical Therapy + Performance; Palmer’s Market; Posh Spa & Nails; Ring's End; Rory's Restaurant; Shakespeare on the Sound; Shoes & More; The Bar Method; The Community Fund of Darien; The Melting Pot; The Studio; Tiffani Photography; Trader Joe's; Uncle's Deli; Upper Crust Bakery & Café; UPS Store; Vavala's Deli & Catering; Vernal's BP; Vibe Fitness & Performance and Vlas Barber Shop.

We invite the Darien community to participate in our celebration! Send a note of support or congratulations to our DHS seniors by sharing social media posts with the hashtags #DHSSeniorSalute and #BlueWavePride.

Lori Olson and Joan Kanlian

DHSPA Co-Chairmen