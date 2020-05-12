Opinion

Letter: Darien EMS Post 53 thanks community for support during pandemic

Thomas Ostberg, left, Veda Maholtra, and Tate Hanson of Darien EMS Post 53.

To the Editor:

The membership of Post 53 would like to thank everyone in the Town of Darien for your support of our organization during the past few weeks.

We truly appreciate your generosity which reinforces what an incredible town we serve. We are so grateful for the countless donations of medical supplies, prepared meals, snacks, and monetary donations from organizations and individuals.

It has also been awesome to see the town come out in full force every Saturday night at 7 PM during the Ringing of the Bells — waving, clapping and banging pots and pans. As a volunteer led organization, it’s always rewarding to serve our community; but it’s especially important during a time like this. Your thoughtfulness and kindness continues to energize our membership. We wish that our community and families continue to stay safe and healthy in the weeks and months ahead.

Thomas Ostberg

President

Joe Larcheveque

Director