Opinion

Letter: Darien Democrats host a conversation and libation at VFW on Saturday, Feb. 29

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Letter: Darien Democrats host a conversation and libation at VFW on Saturday, Feb. 29 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

Seeing red, but feeling blue? Join the Darien Democrats for an afternoon of conversation, libation and restoration on Saturday, February 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Darien VFW Post #6933, 205 Noroton Avenue next to the Noroton Heights Fire Station. Parking is behind the Fire Station and near McGuane field.

Bring your ideas, your enthusiasm, and, most of all, bring a friend. This is not a fundraiser, but a chance for Democrats and persons interested in the Democratic party to meet members of the Darien Democratic Town Committee, other Darien Democrats and elected officials to discuss the 2020 election and the future of the Democratic Party. There will be a cash bar.

Please join us.

David Bayne