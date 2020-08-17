Opinion

Letter: Darien Democrats are united and strong

To the Editor:

This week Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be accepting their nominations to run for President and Vice President of the United States. Biden and Harris will be a strong team presenting ideas to the American people that will bring our country back from the failed policies of an incompetent President as well as work to restore our democratic institutions.

With less than three months until the election there is much work to do and much opportunity for Democrats to win at the local, state and national level. We are calling all Darien Democrats to join us in our efforts for a Democratic victory on Nov. 3 by electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next President and Vice President, flipping the U. S. Senate, and locally re-electing Jim Himes to Congress, Bob Duff, Carlo Leone and Matt Blumenthal to the state legislature, and Mike Burke to the Darien Board of Education.

The Darien Democrats have also nominated Sara Parent to the Darien Board of Education making this a contested election for that most important local Board.

In Darien we are fortunate to have two local and active Democratic organizations who are working together towards a Democratic victory —the Action Network of Darien Democrats and the Darien Democratic Town Committee.

Join us. To learn more and to get involved please sign up at www.anddems.com and www.dariendemocrats.com.

The Action Network of Darien Democrats and the Darien Democratic Town Committee