Letter to the Editor: Darien Democrats decry reaction to 'Julian is a Mermaid' book

On Dec. 1, the CT GOP launched a verbal assault on our teachers and our superintendent.

In a series of tweets throughout the day, the CT GOP posted lies and misinformation alleging that well-respected members of our community are trying to indoctrinate our students through a book, "Julián is a Mermaid," that was approved by the curriculum committee. This book met many of the Board of Education approved district goals.

The CT GOP went so far as to demand that the book be banned from the curriculum.

Support for the CT GOP tweets came from far right extremist group the Proud Boys of Connecticut, stating “#proudboys standing with @CTGOP.”

While the Darien Democrats immediately denounced the CT GOP lies and misinformation, the Darien Republican Town Committee has remained silent.

"Julián is a Mermaid" is a book that speaks to love and acceptance. Yet a small group of parents within our community have taken to public comment at meetings decrying that it is a book that promotes gender dysphoria in children.

This fear mongering has no place in our community.

The Darien Democrats believe in the values set forth by our town leaders in our Community Values Statement which reads “Darien’s sense of community is rooted in residents who respect one another, welcome diversity in all facets of life and are engaged in our larger society. We value equity, fairness, inclusivity and dignity for all. We insist on a culture of respect and recognize that words and actions matter.”

The Darien Democrats support our LGBTQ+ neighbors, and we will continue to work to keep Darien a community that values a rich and well-rounded education for our children.

Theresa Vogt and Stacey Tié, chairman and vice chairman of Darien Democratic Town Committee