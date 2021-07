To the Editor:

The following is a thank you from the Darien Community Association (DCA) for J.McLaughlin’s recent Sip, Shop and Celebrate Spring event.

Thank you to Suzanne Brannan, manager, and the team at J.McLaughlin Darien for hosting the Sip, Shop and Celebrate Spring event that raised $3,300 for new technology for the DCA Thrift Shop. Diane Weeks, Darien Days book author and artist, donated a giclee that she created of the DCA’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt as a raffle item.

Darien Community Association