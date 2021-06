To the Editor:

The Darien Community Association was thrilled to recently rent our building and parking lot as “base camp” for the production team filming The Noel Diary, an upcoming Netflix Christmas movie.

It was a pleasure to work with the Johnson Production Company and play a role behind the scenes.

The Noel Diary features Justin Hartley (star of “This Is Us”), Bonnie Bedelia (“Parenthood” and “Die Hard”) and Treat Williams (“Blue Bloods”). It is based on the Richard Paul Evans bestselling novel.

Thank you for your cooperation while the DCA building and grounds were closed to visitors.

Darien Community Association