Letter: Council of Darien School Parents co-chairmen grateful to school community during pandemic

On behalf of the Council of Darien School Parents Executive Board and the PTO Chairs of the seven schools in the Darien Public School District, we want to say thank you to the administration, faculty and staff of DPS.

Over the past several weeks, our lives have been turned upside down. For those of us with children in the Darien Public School system, our new reality has meant the transition to eLearning and all the trials and tribulations it brings with it.

There is no precedent for this, nor is there any real guidance on how to create meaningful, online learning experiences for over 4,600 students, each of whom have their own strengths and weaknesses. Yet Darien’s educators and staff are managing to adapt curriculum, create new systems, new schedules and continue to offer new experiences for our children. They are also helping to create community and a sense of connectedness during this time of isolation.

We are grateful for the skilled and steady leadership of Dr. Alan Addley and his team. Communication is critical, and our building principals and other administrators are continuously working to keep us all informed in a timely manner. We appreciate that our teachers and administrators are working to provide some structure and normalcy in the midst of this crisis, to help our kids weather this storm and continue their education.

While each day brings new challenges, what Darien’s teachers, parents and children are doing now is extraordinary. We thank the families of Darien for their patience and flexibility as everyone works to make the best out of this situation.

Julie Best and Sara Parent

CDSP Co-Chairmen