Letter: Community invited to Sunday’s At Home in Darien’s 10th anniversary celebration at Weed Beach

At Home in Darien will celebrate its 10th anniversary at a community-wide event at Weed Beach Sunday afternoon. The public is invited.

To the Editor:

The entire community is invited to attend a celebration in honor of At Home In Darien’s 10th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Weed Beach from 4 to 5 p.m., rain or shine. The event will commemorate our anniversary and honor the volunteers who have made our success possible. Free entertainment, ice cream, popcorn, and refreshments generously provided from Palmer’s Market will be served.

We will unveil a park bench, one of four that have been donated by our generous supporters. The benches will honor our founders and will benefit the entire community by providing peaceful respites at our town’s beaches. One bench will be placed at Weed Beach and another installed at Pear Tree Point Beach later this fall. Two benches will be placed within the expansion of Weed Beach scheduled to be completed in 2020.

The anniversary celebration is also a thank you to the dedicated volunteers who help us achieve our mission of keeping seniors connected to the community. These friendly volunteers provide countless hours of support to Darien seniors: visitors who provide support and companionship, shoppers who also run errands, helpers who perform small tasks around the homes, callers who share a friendly conversation, and seasonal helpers who rake leaves, remove snow from public sidewalks, and clean up yards.

We will also honor our founders, the dedicated volunteers who had the foresight to establish an aging in place organization for Darien. These honorees have provided leadership, support, and guidance through the decade and have significantly contributed to At Home’s success. Kaye Barker, Peter Eder, Charlie England (In Memoriam), Olive Hauser, Diana Kalman, Wyn Lydecker, Ann Mandel, Anne McGuire and Pete Wright (In Memoriam) all endeavored over the past ten years to help make At Home In Darien the success it is today.

Please join us for this special celebration! For more information or to register, call At Home In Darien at 203-655-2227 or visit the web site athomeindarien.org/special-events/.

Alison Wright

10th Anniversary Chairman

At Home In Darien