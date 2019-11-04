Opinion

Letter: Chamber wine tasting participants thank community for support

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Chamber wine tasting participants thank community for support 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Darien Chamber of Commerce, Darien Chamber Charitable Foundation, Depot Youth Center and Darien Arts Center, we would like to thank all those involved in making the 15th Annual Wine & Food Tasting and Charity Benefit held on Oct. 17 a success.

Our volunteers quickly turned the BMW showroom an elegant venue for tasting wine, eating gourmet food and enjoying a silent auction.

This event is a true example of the generosity of many that makes one event so special! Thanks to the Callari family at BMW of Darien and their team of employees who host the event. We so appreciate the Sponsors— Vintner Level: Kathy & Tom Arrix, Baywater Properties & Nassau Corporate Credit, Collector Level — Hollow Tree Self Storage, People’s United Bank, Ruddy Builders, Music Sponsor--Neil Hauck Architects, Tasting Sponsor — Cheryl Williams-Halstead CT, and our other sponsors at the Connoisseur and Reserve levels-- Jenn & John Breznen, Butler Tibbetts, LLC, Cara, McAlister & Moore, LLC, Sheree Frank-Houlihan Lawrence, RAND Insurance, TD Bank, Williams & Company, Brown Thayer Shedd Insurance, Club Pilates, Cuccolo Allstate Insurance, Lawley Insurance, The Nielsen Company and Performance Physical Therapy.

Sipstirs and David Wagner organized a terrific grouping of over 50 wines specially priced for the night and donated proceeds to the fundraising. Our wonderful locally based food sponsors: Chocolate Works, Fjord Fish Market, Louie’s Italian Restaurant & Bar, The Melting Pot, Palmer’s Darien, SCENA Wine Bar & Restaurant, SoNo Baking Company & Café and Whole Foods presented some of the best gourmet cuisine found in Darien for the attendees. Thanks to Whole Foods for sharing their parking with us for the night.

The Silent Auction was consisted of many wonderful items donated by our local merchants and we so appreciate their generosity. Thank you to the many volunteers that helped put this event together!

Collectively, our Darien community made a difference this year and the money we raised will go towards programs at the Darien Arts Center, Darien Chamber Charitable Foundation Scholarship Program and programs at The Depot Youth Center.

When we collaborate, we succeed!

Susan Cator

Darien Chamber of Commerce

Amy Allen

Darien Arts Center

Kesti Aysseh

Depot Youth Center