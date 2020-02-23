Opinion

Letter: Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy will not impact Darien Scouting

To The Editor:

On Feb. 18, 2020, the national organization of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with two objectives: to adequately compensate victims harmed while in Scouting (most more than 30 years ago) and to continue to carry out Scouting’s mission for years to come.

The Andrew Shaw Memorial Trust (ASMT), chartering organization of the Darien Scouting programs, wants to assure the community that we - and our council, Connecticut Yankee Council (CYC) - have NOT filed for bankruptcy, and that our Scouting programs remain active and strong.

ASMT, founded in 1926 by Darien civic leaders, and CYC are legally separate, distinct, and financially independent from the national BSA organization. All Scouting activities will continue as usual, and all donations to Darien Scouting can only be used for their designated purpose: operating our local Scout programs and building our critically needed new Scout Cabin.

In fact, Darien Scouting continues to grow, now consisting of eight units for boys and girls ages 5-18: three Scouts BSA troops, four Cub Scout packs and a high school STEM Venture Crew, all overseen by an Operating Board of over 40 local parents. Scouting leaders and volunteers follow some of the strongest, expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization, with recertification required annually. Our volunteers make youth protection and safety a top priority.

We do not foresee BSA’s bankruptcy filing having any impact on Darien Scouting. We’re committed to our 105-year old mission of developing youth into future leaders and civic-minded adults who will be assets to their communities - and we take great pride in having built a truly extraordinary local Scouting program.

For information on the BSA restructuring, visit www.BSArestructing.org, and for information regarding local programs, please email darienscouts@gmail.com or visit www.darienscouts.org.

ASMT Trustees

Joellyn Gray, Todd Morgan & Richard Williamson

Leslie Pennington, President of ASMT Operating Board