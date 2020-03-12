Letter: Beautification Commission seeks landscapers to “Adopt a Garden” in Darien
To the Editor:
The Darien Beautification Commission would like to invite landscapers to participate in our Adopt a Garden program. We currently have four islands or roadside gardens available to be planted and/or maintained. We encourage the use of native plants and can provide a list of plant material to use as well as guidance.The Commission provides an attractive sign identifying the sponsor on site and publicity throughout the year. If you are interested, please contact Sue Okie, 203-856-9719 or sueokie1@optonline.net.
We want to thank our current Adopt a Garden sponsors including Complete Design, Fine Gardens and Landscapes, the Darien Board of Realtors, Foster’s Landscaping, The Growing Concern, Oakstone Landscapers, Pawprints Market, Richard Jones Landscaping LLC. Tripodi Landscapers, Ungemack McCool Landscapers, Urstadt Biddle, and Woodland Partners.
The Darien Beautification Commission
Juliet Cain and Lucia Zachowski, Co-Chairmen
Elizabeth Hall, Christy Munro, Sue Okie and Tracey Whitehead