To the Editor:

At Home In Darien would like to thank the many students from Darien High School who volunteered in this winter’s Snow Shoveling for Seniors program. Led by coordinators Lauren Blatney and Ryan Blatney, the students spent a combined 83 hours shoveling snow from the public sidewalks of the homes of 14 Darien seniors. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the students for their kindness and service to the community.

The contribution of this group helped make a real difference in the lives of many Darien senior citizens who want to remain independent in their own homes. Not only did they help them by shoveling, they also helped them feel connected to the community and valued during this time of the pandemic.

Our volunteers are available to help Darien seniors in a number of ways, including visiting, shopping, driving, calling, and helping with tasks such as changing lightbulbs and assisting with technology. More information about these services is available on the At Home In Darien website: www.athomeindarien.org.

If you know a senior who needs assistance or if you would like to volunteer to help, please call At Home In Darien at 203-655-2227.

At Home In Darien is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization whose mission is to help older adults in Darien to live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes for as long as possible.

Gina Blum

Executive Director

At Home In Darien