Opinion

Letter: An invitation to ‘Darien Talks Housing’

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: An invitation to ‘Darien Talks Housing’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

We are excited to invite members of the Darien community to the debut of “Darien Talks Housing,” a series of community conversations focused on housing in our hometown. The first in this series will take place on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and will focus on Darien’s “Past, Present and Future.”

Housing options, housing choice, and housing development as well as suggested zoning changes are all issues that have been front and center in our local media. The ”Darien Talks Housing” series will be an opportunity to have thoughtful community discussions that take a look at the ways Darien has grown and developed through the decades, and how this growth has shaped our community.

The evening will be moderated by Evonne Klein with a presentation on the history of Darien’s development by Chris Janson. There will be time for questions and discussion. Christie Stewart of the Fairfield County Center for Housing Opportunity will also be on hand to share in the conversation. Register for the virtual event by emailing: Darientalkshousing@gmail.com.

Chris Janson

Evonne Klein

In partnership with Fairfield County Center for Housing Opportunity