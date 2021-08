To the Editor:

For the last several years, we have had two American flags hanging from our front porch. In May, ahead of Memorial Day, I replaced one with a flag honoring our men and women in blue, our police. My son asked me if I was courting trouble by displaying our appreciation for the work our police do on our behalf. I answered that there was nothing to be concerned about as this town is an enlightened community with respect for others’ viewpoints.

I was wrong. Our “thin blue line” flag was stolen off the front of our house late last week. This despicable, cowardly act casts a stain on our town. I assume we were victims of the “woke” crowd, people who are so simple and closed-minded they can’t understand why someone would have the audacity to hold a view counter to theirs. And sadly, this is the second time the woke crowd has attempted to attack me. Over a year ago, a millennial mouthpiece, egged on by some senior Democrats in this town, wrote a defamatory letter to the Selectmen complaining about some opinions I expressed. The concept of free speech seems completely alien to these people.

Having strong opinions is at the heart of being an American. And by having a variety of opinions we advance the education of all. Democracy is not a spectator sport; our citizens need to be engaged. But the woke crowd disdains free and unencumbered speech. We must not put up with these attacks on our Bill of Rights, and an individual’s ability to state an opinion. The woke crowd needs to wake up and act like true Americans, people who respect others even when not always agreeing with them. We must not be cowed by these bumbling, biased souls. We must lift up and encourage all viewpoints and embrace the glory of our democracy.

Tom Joyce

Darien