Letter: Action Network of Darien Democrats urges residents to continue their activism

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com

To the Editor:

The past two weekends we marched. In November we vote for change. In between we need to work to elect leaders that stand up against systemic racism, support equity in education, affordable health care, housing opportunities, address cli mate change and implement smart gun legislation. These are core democratic values. These are core American values and we need leaders - particularly a President - who reflects these values.

For those of you who marched in Darien the last two weekends, for those of you who have protested in other ways, please continue raising your voice by staying actively involved. Join the only democratic activist organization in Darien. Connect with us at anddems.com.