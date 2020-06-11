-
Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com
To the Editor:
The past two weekends we marched. In November we vote for change. In between we need to work to elect leaders that stand up against systemic racism, support equity in education, affordable health care, housing opportunities, address
climate change and implement smart gun legislation. These are core democratic values. These are core American values and we need leaders - particularly a President - who reflects these values.
For those of you who marched in Darien the last two weekends, for those of you who have protested in other ways, please continue raising your voice by staying actively involved. Join the only democratic activist organization in Darien. Connect with us at anddems.com.
The Action Network of Darien Democrats (ANDD)