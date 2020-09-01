Opinion

Letter: ANDD Supports the right to peaceful protest, condemns violence

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: ANDD Supports the right to peaceful protest, condemns violence 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

ANDD fully supports the right to peaceful protest. We condemn the deadly violence in Portland and any in community, regardless of where it starts. We condemn the destruction of private property by those who participate and believe violators should be prosecuted. Loss of life or destruction of private property is unacceptable.

Joe Biden said it best, “We must not become a country at war with ourselves. A country that accepts the killing of fellow Americans who do not agree with you. But that is the America that Trump wants.”

Trump continues to fan the flames of fear and hate, inciting his supporters.

The job of President is to lower the temperature and unite Americans. Because Trump cannot do the job, the temperature in our country is high, divisions run deep.

On Nov. 3, vote to end this insanity. Vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The Action Network of Darien Democrats