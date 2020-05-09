Opinion

Letter: A “call to action” for the Darien school community on the budget

To the Editor:

This is a call to action for all Darien parents and taxpayers. Our nationally recognized school system is at risk of major budget cuts, and we need your help.

We, the Executive Board of the Council of Darien School Parents (CDSP), support the idea of looking for responsible cuts to the Board of Education’s 2020-2021 budget to help alleviate pressure on Darien taxpayers. In a memo dated May 4, 2020, the Administration of the Darien Public Schools presented various financial scenarios to achieve this goal but warned that if more cuts are required, the balance would likely come from a “combination of items...including athletics and extra-curriculars, programs and staffing…which could potentially change the landscape of the Darien Public Schools.”

Contrary to what CDSP previously messaged to parents, the May 12 Board of Finance meeting will not be a work session between the Board of Finance and Board of Education. The Board of Finance will discuss budget cuts on that date and will make their final vote two days later, on May 14.

if you do not support cuts that will materially affect our childrens’ education, we ask you to let the Board of Finance know. Since parents will not have the opportunity to speak publicly, it is imperative to contact the Board of Finance ( bof@darienct.gov ) no later than 3 p.m. on Monday, May 11.

For more information, please go to www.cdspdarien.org.

The CDSP Executive Board

Julie Best, Amy Daniels, Anne Fox, Carol Kennedy, Robin Nelson, Sara Parent, Catherine Piorkowski, Shelley Sheridan, Jennifer Sherman and Stacey Tié