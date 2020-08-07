League of Women Voters reminds residents of absentee ballot process
To the Editor:
Instructions for completing the absentee ballot provided by the state League of Women Voters are listed below.
If you have applied for an absentee ballot for the Aug. 11 primary and have not received it, call the Town Clerk at 203-656-7307 or go online to download an application at https://portal.ct.gov/SOTS/Election-Services/Voter-Information/Absentee-Voting and follow the instructions on the application.
All absentee ballots must be received by the town clerk’s office by close of election in order to be counted. Please note that only one completed ballot may be placed in each envelope.
For more detailed information, visit the Secretary of the State’s website: https://portal.ct.gov/sots/Common-Elements/V5-Template---Redesign/Elections--Voting--Home-Page.
Joan Davis
Clara Sartori
League of Women Voters of Darien