Hartford's power grab of zoning

Many residents who saw the recent in-depth testimony of Darien’s first selectman or the statement of Darien’s chair of the Planning & Zoning Commission in The Darien Times, both dealing with Connecticut’s intended take-over of local planning and zoning authority, will share in the concern that big government may mean well, but often misses the point completely.
Under the guise, or disguise, of desegregation, a concept that all reasonable people subscribe to, a Trojan horse is to be wheeled into the center of our lovely town.