Hartford's power grab of zoning

Many residents who saw the recent in-depth testimony of Darien’s first selectman or the statement of Darien’s chair of the Planning & Zoning Commission in The Darien Times, both dealing with Connecticut’s intended take-over of local planning and zoning authority, will share in the concern that big government may mean well, but often misses the point completely.

Under the guise, or disguise, of desegregation, a concept that all reasonable people subscribe to, a Trojan horse is to be wheeled into the center of our lovely town.

What are we to make of this gift we did not ask for?

The folks in Darien have done well to maintain and improve the wonderful character of their town, to preserve its individuality, and to expand affordable housing.

When will the trap door under the Trojan horse open and other unsolicited solutions to problems that do not exist come out and scare us? We have done well so far without the regionalization of schools, without state property taxes and without the nuisance of tolls.

Locally, we have managed our pensions well and added sensibly to affordable housing, and so have most of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities — at least the ones that manage their budgets prudently. So why this sudden activism?

The answer lies in the Democrat Assembly’s newfound affection for redistribution schemes and its love of the politics of envy. Also, the politicians have run out of money — that is, aside from your money and your assets.

The most valuable resource of the town of Darien is the school system, and the largest possession of most of its residents is their home.

These are Hartford’s true targets, not desegregation, and these are the assets which we need to defend.

Once the state has drawn a circle of a half mile around the train stations, nothing will prevent the Democrat Assembly from drawing a new one of one mile around the bus stops. The time to defend our town and the Constitution State's system of government is now.

Bert von Stuelpnagel is the treasurer of the Darien Republican Town Committee.