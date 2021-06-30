Hartford Current: Darien's state rep offers tale of two budgets

Connecticut’s 2022-23 state budget tells a story. Like any story, the author - in this case the majority party - decides what you should see and think. In this case, the story told was of a “no tax increase budget.” Let’s dive in and take a look.
There are many good things in this two-year budget. My main concern is how it was handled and does it set us up for future economic growth. Many bills were passed that will be helpful. However the deeply substantive work needed to create a path of equal opportunity for all and economic sustainability is still needed.