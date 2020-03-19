Opinion

First Selectman: You can stop the virus. Will you?

The Veterans Circle at Town Hall. The Veterans Circle at Town Hall. Photo: Susan Shultz/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Susan Shultz/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close First Selectman: You can stop the virus. Will you? 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

An important message for the Town of Darien from your First Selectman...Each day, I receive scores of emails asking me, in the interest of doing more to slow the spread of COVID-19, to intervene by disallowing kids from playing with friends outside or to break up other gatherings of adults and families at our town beaches.

We are following mandates by Governor Lamont and currently, his Emergency Orders are for no gatherings of 50 people or more. President Trump recommends gatherings of no more than 10. Any gatherings require prudent social distancing.

We know kids share bikes, toys and sometimes snacks and are not capable of understanding social distancing below a certain age. Parents must educate themselves so they can age-appropriately educate their children and set boundaries.

Every person in our community has the power to slow the spread...flatten the curve...by taking personal responsibility for the health and well-being of their family, neighbors and friends. If you are worried about kids coming in contact, don’t allow your kids to interact. If you worry about groups of adult friends spreading the virus, don't socialize. This is the best way to ensure you and your family members are not unknowingly exposed. It's up to you.

If folks can’t self-control, government be forced to step in and issue mandated quarantines. This will mean no one enjoying our parks or beaches, no bike riding, no walks or nature hikes. No going to pick up take-out to support our local restaurants who are really hurting right now. No tennis, no paddle.

Everyone would be home bound with, perhaps, allowances for grocery shopping or a trip to the pharmacy, if open. A community-wide quarantine would be enforced by law enforcement agents, Darien Police and possibly the National Guard. Breaking a legally imposed quarantine is a felony. This situation is almost unfathomable here in America. I pray it doesn't come to this.

You can stop the spread, you can help keep our community safe. The question is, will you?