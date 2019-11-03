Election 2019: Letters to the editor endorsing the Democratic slate
Former Board of Ed colleague endorses Reilly for Planning and Zoning
To the Editor:
I am delighted to support George Reilly for Darien Planning and Zoning Commission. After 35 years of practicing law and active participation in various community organizations including Darien Board of Selectman, Norwalk Community College Foundation, King School Board of Trustees, and Center for Hope, George understands this town.
Martin will make a better Darien by serving as selectman
To the Editor:
Please support David Martin for Board of Selectman on Nov. 5!
Bumgardner will work tirelessly on Board of Finance
To the Editor:
We’ve known Dan and his wife Patti for 27 years and they are one of the main reasons we chose to move to Darien. Throughout his career Dan has always made time to be involved in the community, coaching softball, baseball and soccer and more recently working with the Darien Community Fund.
We have no doubt that Dan will work tirelessly to better our community for all. He is dedicated to Darien’s future and maintaining our town’s desirability for years to come.
We look forward to casting our vote for Dan Bumgardner in November.
Darien’s Democrats are the leaders the town needs
Tara Ochman, David Martin, Sarah Neumann, Dan Bumgardner and George Reilly are the leadership team Darien needs. Tara has twice been elected by her peers to Chair Darien’s Board of Education and was recently appointed to a statewide council on School Administrator Professional Standards.
David has a strong financial background as a former JPMorgan executive and Sarah has been a longtime volunteer and leader of parent organizations advocating for Darien’s school children. Both David and Sarah currently serve on the RTM.
Darien’s Democrats bring an unmatched level of professionalism and commitment to our community. Vote Row A on November 5.
Support the Democrat team on Nov. 5
To the Editor:
I’m proud to support the Democratic team running to serve Darien. They’ve shown their ability to listen to community concerns and to work collaboratively in developing solutions.
For Board of Selectmen, Sarah Neumann and David Martin have served well on the RTM. As Selectmen they’ll lead energetically, work diligently and contribute thoughtfully. For Board of Education, Chair Tara Ochman continues to lead through challenging times with distinction. Tara deserves great credit for keeping our schools strong with her even-handed and open-minded leadership. For Board of Finance, Dan Bumgardner brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, ensuring that tax dollars will be managed wisely. For Planning & Zoning, George Reilly will continue his exemplary record of contribution to the Town, spanning many boards and roles across decades of service.
Please join me in supporting all these candidates by voting for them on Row A on Election Day, Nov. 5.
Ochman serves the town well as Board of Ed chairman
To the Editor:
I am writing to support Tara Ochman for the school board. She has served on the Board of Education since 2016 and was unanimously voted in as chairman two years ago. Darien is known for its excellent school system. Tara has continued to enhance that quality with oversight of the selection of our new Superintendent, the expansion of the DHS cafeteria and the creation of the Fitch Academy, all while maintaining a fiscally responsible budget with minimal increases. I have known Tara personally and know the incredible number of hours she spends insuring that all of our children are educated and cared for in the best possible manner. Tara has children in elementary, middle and high school, so she understands the needs of each age group personally. A vote for Tara is a vote for the continuation and enhancement of our outstanding school system