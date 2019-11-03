Opinion

Election 2019: Letters to the editor endorsing the Democratic slate

Former Board of Ed colleague endorses Reilly for Planning and Zoning

To the Editor:

I am delighted to support George Reilly for Darien Planning and Zoning Commission. After 35 years of practicing law and active participation in various community organizations including Darien Board of Selectman, Norwalk Community College Foundation, King School Board of Trustees, and Center for Hope, George understands this town.

He and I were colleagues for most of his nine-year tenure on the Board of Education. When considering new programs, facilities and budgets, George was a staunch advocate for all students. He did his homework, offered intelligent and insightful comments and based on his decisions on solid analysis. He was inclusive and considerate of differing opinions as we deliberated potentially contentious topics. George Reilly was an asset to the BOE and will undoubtedly be an asset to P&Z. He is exceptionally well suited to guide Darien’s future development. Please join me in casting your vote for him on Nov. 5.

Heather L. Shea

Darien

Martin will make a better Darien by serving as selectman

To the Editor:

I am writing to endorse David Martin’s candidacy for Darien’s Board of Selectmen. I have had the pleasure of serving with David on the RTM Finance & Budget Committee for the past three years and found him to be detail oriented, fact driven, terrific with numbers and spreadsheets, thoughtful and thorough and very easy to work with. In our deliberations, David has demonstrated that he always puts the interests of the Town and the taxpayers first. I believe he will work to support the best interests of all the residents of Darien in an inclusive and collaborative manner.

David has lived in town for over 20 years and is dedicated to preserving Darien’s reputation as a highly desired community and will work hard to minimize taxes while making the necessary investments to build a better Darien.

Please support David Martin for Board of Selectman on Nov. 5!

Lisa F. Yarnell

RTM Finance & Budget Committee, District 3 Chair

Bumgardner will work tirelessly on Board of Finance

To the Editor:

We are proud to support Dan Bumgardner for the Board of Finance. After more than 35 years in the financial services industry, he sincerely feels it is his turn to give back and serve Darien, the community he has called home since 1999.

We’ve known Dan and his wife Patti for 27 years and they are one of the main reasons we chose to move to Darien. Throughout his career Dan has always made time to be involved in the community, coaching softball, baseball and soccer and more recently working with the Darien Community Fund.

We have no doubt that Dan will work tirelessly to better our community for all. He is dedicated to Darien’s future and maintaining our town’s desirability for years to come.

We look forward to casting our vote for Dan Bumgardner in November.

Patty and Scott Debano

Darien

Darien’s Democrats are the leaders the town needs

To the Editor:

Tara Ochman, David Martin, Sarah Neumann, Dan Bumgardner and George Reilly are the leadership team Darien needs. Tara has twice been elected by her peers to Chair Darien’s Board of Education and was recently appointed to a statewide council on School Administrator Professional Standards.

David has a strong financial background as a former JPMorgan executive and Sarah has been a longtime volunteer and leader of parent organizations advocating for Darien’s school children. Both David and Sarah currently serve on the RTM.

Dan Bumgardner will add another layer of financial professionalism to the Board of Finance after a 35-year career as a banking executive. Finally, George Reilly has done it all. He has served on the Boards of Selectmen and Education, chaired the Police Department Building Committee, and is a local attorney.

Darien’s Democrats bring an unmatched level of professionalism and commitment to our community. Vote Row A on November 5.

David Bayne

Darien

The writer is the chairman of Darien’s Democratic Town Committee

Support the Democrat team on Nov. 5

To the Editor:

I’m proud to support the Democratic team running to serve Darien. They’ve shown their ability to listen to community concerns and to work collaboratively in developing solutions.

For Board of Selectmen, Sarah Neumann and David Martin have served well on the RTM. As Selectmen they’ll lead energetically, work diligently and contribute thoughtfully. For Board of Education, Chair Tara Ochman continues to lead through challenging times with distinction. Tara deserves great credit for keeping our schools strong with her even-handed and open-minded leadership. For Board of Finance, Dan Bumgardner brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, ensuring that tax dollars will be managed wisely. For Planning & Zoning, George Reilly will continue his exemplary record of contribution to the Town, spanning many boards and roles across decades of service.

Please join me in supporting all these candidates by voting for them on Row A on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Frank Adelman

RTM District 6

Ochman serves the town well as Board of Ed chairman

To the Editor:

I am writing to support Tara Ochman for the school board. She has served on the Board of Education since 2016 and was unanimously voted in as chairman two years ago. Darien is known for its excellent school system. Tara has continued to enhance that quality with oversight of the selection of our new Superintendent, the expansion of the DHS cafeteria and the creation of the Fitch Academy, all while maintaining a fiscally responsible budget with minimal increases. I have known Tara personally and know the incredible number of hours she spends insuring that all of our children are educated and cared for in the best possible manner. Tara has children in elementary, middle and high school, so she understands the needs of each age group personally. A vote for Tara is a vote for the continuation and enhancement of our outstanding school system

Caroline G. Platt

Darien

David Martin

is thoughtful and thorough

To the Editor:

