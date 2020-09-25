Opinion

Editorial: We are stronger than addiction. Support Shatterproof Saturday.

There's still time to support your local Darien teams for the Shatterproof Challenge Saturday.

We are republishing a version of a previous editorial dedicated to all those and their families who suffer the terrible illness of addiction in honor of the Shatterproof challenge this Saturday. For more info, see page 1A.

No more.

No more isolation.

No more hearts stopping when the phone rings.

No more worrying when it doesn’t.

No more trying it for the first time.

No more chasing that high.

No more believing you can achieve it again, because you can’t.

No more turning a blind eye to what is right in front of us.

No more fearing for our children’s futures.

No more thinking middle school is “too young” to think about it.

No more parents ignoring the signs.

No more “it’s not my kid.”

No more hiding the problem.

No more thinking the addiction is under control.

No more justifying it’s “only snorting.”

No more friends selling friends deathly poison.

No more tears when it is too late.

No more ignorance.

No more protecting the image.

No more friendship that’s defined by misguided loyalty.

No more Darien young people dying.

No more wishing we’d seen the signs in time.

No more ignoring deals being made on town and school property.

No more obituaries about the untimely death of a young adult.

No more denial.

No more addiction.

No more.

For more information on Shatterproof or the challenge, or if you need help or resources, visit Shatterproof.org.