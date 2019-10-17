Editorial: Petition Point Beach — compromise can return peace to a once-tranquil Darien oasis
Sometimes, sharing spaces with neighbors means compromise. Darien is lucky to be a shoreline town and have two beautiful beaches. They should be shared and enjoyed by all.
But there is also no question that the amount of push back on some of the aspects of the project cannot be ignored. This week alone, The Darien Times has received at least 11 letters with only one of them endorsing the project. This does not count the emails not for publication of residents voicing objections.