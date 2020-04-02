Opinion

Editorial: In stressful times, maybe the best way to look is ‘up’

When life gets hard, we all have places we need to go mentally. It could be a childhood memory, or a song, or a familiar prayer.

We close our eyes to the rest of the world and escape to that place — a happy memory, a Zoom or Facetime all with our best friends or family, an old song, a funny movie. We go somewhere.

Never has that been more critical than right now — as a contagious virus keeps closing doors around us like a medieval maze. It closes doors. It closes borders. But it doesn’t close our windows. Looking up, we still have so much space to ponder.

Thankfully, as our open spaces may be shrinking and social outings are all but extinct, the weather is getting warmer, and we can sit outside, maybe garden, and look up at the sky.

The sky won’t be taken from us during this time — the sun, the rain, the moon, the stars, the blue or the grey, it is there. It’s always been. And it will be there waiting after we emerge from this tough time. And we will emerge.

This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take this pandemic seriously. We should. No question. But our minds can’t stay in the darkness always if we are ever able to recover.

The space I go to, when times get dark, is to recall the lines of a poem by e.e. cummings, called, “if up’s the word.”

It’s my rosary of rhythms.

“If up’s the word, and a world grows greener

minute by second, and most by more

if death is the loser and life is the winner

if beggars are rich, and misers are poor

let’s touch the sky.”

While some might think Mr. Cummings (forgive the capitalization) can be confusing at times, the meaning of this poem is an unfettered, bubbling-over optimism. It adjusts our perspective as to what it means to truly be rich, irrespective of possessions — and a reminder that every day, the world gets greener.

It also encourages us to see the best in our fellow humans.

“it’s brains without hearts that have set saint against sinner

put gain over gladness and joy under care

let’s do as an earth that can never do wrong does.”

What matters, he’s saying, are the simple things, the things in our hearts. You’ll never be happy if you prioritize what you can gain over what gladness you can offer and feel. You’ll never experience joy if you let it matter less than stress.

Most of all, Mr. Cummings encourages us to touch the sky. The sky is open for us, today, and every day. No quarantine, no social distancing can take it away from us. If you want to feel less claustrophobic, there’s plenty of directions to look.

Look inside your heart, look into your loved one’s eyes — and most of all, remember you’ve got the stars, sun and clouds over head.

“let’s touch the sky — with a strange (and a true) and a climbing fall into far near blue.”

Be safe. Use social distancing. Wash your hands. Check on the elderly. Connect virtually as much as you can. Reach out to Darien Human Services if you can help or need help.

And, above all, don’t forget to look up.