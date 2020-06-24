Opinion

Editorial: Hard discussions are critical for positive change to happen

This mural was created by artist Brian Kaspr Tuesday in downtown Darien on the side of Green & Tonic's wall, in partnership with The Corbin District.

There’s not much to say that makes any sense right now of the world.

Young people seem to have found a lot of it, though. Time missing in classrooms has been made up for by the school of life. Darien’s young people have been kindled by an impetus to action.

Much like the coronavirus pandemic has pushed many of us into, in many cases, a valuable amount of family time, today’s times have pushed us into valuable conversations.

Darien has not been the exception to this environment. Facebook groups, letters to the editor and protest and vigil events, local retailers and non-profits have brought discussions and viewpoints of those who have felt marginalized and unwelcome to the forefront.

Hard discussions have been had about perception versus reality, and fundamentally how to actually talk and listen to one another. There’s much to be learned from these sometimes uncomfortable conversations. But as long as we have them while, as the new mural downtown says, loving abundantly, without anger or prejudice, we are moving in the right direction.

We’ve learned that words matter. We’ve learned that Tweets by town officials that express insensitive and/or offensive ideas about race or misogyny should not and will not be tolerated. We’ve learned that one voice can make a difference.

The urgency of this moment, on the back the world’s shoulders already aching with the burden of the pandemic, must not be cast aside no matter how heavy it gets. But the only way we can carry it forward is together. The only way this ship moves toward the promised land of acceptance, respect and tolerance for one another is when everyone grabs an oar and pulls.

June is Pride month, and there is a current campaign to encourage residents to share their outward acceptance by displaying rainbows to support the town’s LGBTQ community. Ideas shared included painted rocks on your driveway, chalk drawings or flags and banners. This is yet another way for Darien to embrace all of its residences who share many differences yet make up one community.

Let’s make it a community that makes every single resident feel safe, happy, comfortable, and most of all, more than welcomed — actually embraced.

It is only then that we can all, all of us together, call it our home.