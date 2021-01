Darien Talks Housing to offer second event with state senator

To the Editor:

Please join us Thursday, Jan. 7 from 7 to 8 p.m. for Darien Talks Housing. The topic is “Demystifying 2021 zoning legislation”. The virtual event will feature Sen. Saud Anwar who will discuss the zoning legislation that he will propose for the 2021 legislative session.

This is a great opportunity to hear directly from the Senator, understand the details of the bill, understand what the proposals mean for Darien as well as have your questions answered. Members of the Darien community will have an opportunity to have a fact-based thoughtful discussion.

Please send your questions in advance to darientalkshousing@gmail.com or for further information. To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NwtZURc3Q3CQlKQhOPeeVg.

Chris Janson

Evonne Klein

Klein is a member of the Action Network of Darien Democrats and a former Darien first selectman.

ANDD and Darien Democratic Town Committee to hold candidate recruiting event

To the Editor:

This past election year, we saw activism, engagement, and unprecedented voter turnout.

In an effort to keep this incredible momentum, the Action Network of Darien Democrats and the Darien Democratic Town Committee are proud to launch a new initiative called Run for Darien. This initiative will provide those members of our community running for public office with the tools, resources and support needed.

If you are a registered Democrat or a registered Unaffiliated voter in Darien interested in running for local office and are ready to make change here in in our hometown, we urge you to Run for Darien. We will support you throughout your campaign.

Twenty twenty one is a municipal election year. We are recruiting candidates to run for first selectman, Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, Board of Education and Planning & Zoning.

Please join us for a virtual Ready to Run event on Sunday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. The event will be hosted by Dan Guller. Our panel of distinguished current and former elected officials include: George Reilly, Planning and Zoning commissioner; Dan Bumgardner, Board of Finance member; Mike Burke, former Board of Education Member; Callie Sullivan, former selectwoman and Evonne Klein, former first selectwoman.

Our panelists will be on hand to answer your questions about the responsibilities of holding public office and about running a successful campaign.

Please email us at run4darien@gmail.com to learn more and RSVP for the event.

Run for Darien Leadership Committee

Action Network of Darien Democrats

Darien Democratic Town Committee