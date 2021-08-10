Darien Scout Troop 35 members celebrate a flock of eagles Rebecca Martorella Aug. 10, 2021
1 of11
The communications, along with public relations person, for one of the Darien Scouts Troop 35, Rebecca Martorella, writes this regular guest column about the Eagle Scouts being celebrated. Pictured are Eagle Scouts: Frank Pirone, Garrett Martin, Will Morgan and Ian Holly.
Sabina Harris / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of11
The communications, along with public relations person, for one of the Darien Scouts Troop 35, Rebecca Martorella, writes this regular guest column about the Eagle Scouts being celebrated. Pictured are Eagle Scouts: Frank Pirone, Garrett Martin, Will Morgan and Ian Holly.
Sabina Harris / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11
The communications, along with public relations person, for one of the Darien Scouts Troop 35, Rebecca Martorella, writes this regular guest column about the Eagle Scouts being celebrated. Pictured are flag bearers at a recent Scout ceremony.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of11
The communications, along with public relations person, for one of the youth organizations in the town, Darien Scouts Troop 35, Rebecca Martorella, writes this regular guest column about the Eagle Scouts being celebrated. Pictured is Connecticut state Rep. Terrie Wood giving a commendation at one of the Troop's recent outdoor ceremony's that honored four Scouts.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11
The communications, along with public relations person, for one of the youth organizations in the town, Darien Scouts Troop 35, Rebecca Martorella, writes this regular guest column about the Eagle Scouts being celebrated. Pictured is New Eagle Scout Adi Rai receiving his pin from his parents at a recent Scout ceremony.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of11
The communications, along with public relations person, for one of the youth organizations in the town, Darien Scouts Troop 35, Rebecca Martorella, writes this regular guest column about the Eagle Scouts being celebrated. Pictured is New Eagle Scout giving a speech at a recent Scout ceremony.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11
The communications, along with public relations person, for one of the youth organizations in the town, Darien Scouts Troop 35, Rebecca Martorella, writes this regular guest column about the Eagle Scouts being celebrated. Pictured is New Eagle Scout Frank Pirone giving his mother his pin.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
11 of11
While COVID-19 shut down many activities across town this past year, Darien Scouts never stopped meeting, completing rank requirements, and providing valuable community service. Persistent Scouts and dedicated leaders held virtual meetings and resumed outdoor activities as soon as possible with safety precautions in place.
Scouts who were working towards the top rank of Eagle Scout faced some unique challenges during this time, having to plan and lead a team-oriented Eagle Service Project with masking, social distancing, and gathering limitations in place. This required flexibility, creative problem-solving, and a positive attitude. Not surprisingly, many stepped up to meet this challenge.
Written By
Rebecca Martorella