Darien Scout Troop 35 members celebrate a flock of eagles

While COVID-19 shut down many activities across town this past year, Darien Scouts never stopped meeting, completing rank requirements, and providing valuable community service. Persistent Scouts and dedicated leaders held virtual meetings and resumed outdoor activities as soon as possible with safety precautions in place.

Scouts who were working towards the top rank of Eagle Scout faced some unique challenges during this time, having to plan and lead a team-oriented Eagle Service Project with masking, social distancing, and gathering limitations in place. This required flexibility, creative problem-solving, and a positive attitude. Not surprisingly, many stepped up to meet this challenge.

In total, 19 Darien Scouts - 11 Scouts from Troop 35, 7 from Troop 53, and Darien’s first female Eagle Scout from the town’s newest girls’ Troop 219 - attained Eagle rank in the 2020-21 pandemic period alone.

For most of these Scouts, their final reviews with representatives from the Connecticut Yankee Council, normally held and celebrated in person at the Darien Scout Cabin, were held online with little fanfare, and their formal Eagle Court of Honor ceremonies had to be put on hold.

But as restrictions have lessened in 2021, Darien Scouting was able to hold these ceremonies again, starting with Troop 35’s “Day of Eagles” on July 25, 2021 during which eight Eagle Scouts, all recent high school graduates, were honored in two separate ceremonies.

Ian Holly, Garrett Martin, Will Morgan, and Frank Pirone were all honored in the morning ceremony, while the afternoon ceremony honored Daniel Martorella, Evan Towell, Paul Scalise and Adi Rai. Family and friends gathered with the Scouting community to celebrate the Scouts and their Scouting journeys, including commendations from state Sen. Bob Duff, state Reps. Terrie Wood and Matt Blumenthal, and First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.

Many of these Scouts started together as Cub Scouts in Pack 161 and all remained active Scouts throughout high school, taking part in camping, hikes, historical trips, summer camp, and countless community service activities. They also held a variety of leadership roles, with two attaining the top position of Senior Patrol Leader. In 2019, Ian as Senior Patrol Leader with Garrett, Will, and Frank as Assistant Senior Patrol leaders led the troop to earn the coveted “Super Troop” award at Camp Sequassen. In 2020, Paul and Evan as Senior Patrol Leader and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader worked together to keep the troop active and engaged during the early days of the pandemic.

These Scouts also went beyond the troop’s local activities to broaden their Scouting experience. Most participated in at least one of Scouting’s high adventure experiences across the country, including arduous treks at Philmont in New Mexico, scuba diving at Florida Sea Base, and canoeing in the Northern Tier Boundary Waters. Garrett and Evan even obtained the High Adventure Triple Crown by attending all three. Will and Frank represented Darien at the 2019 World Jamboree in West Virginia. Daniel and Paul were each honored with Darien Scouting’s “Jamie Swiggart” award, given to one Scout each year in each troop who embodies Scout values and provides quiet leadership and mentorship.

Darien Scouts are committed to community service, and these Scouts contributed regularly to multiple projects over the years before designing and leading their own Eagle Service Project. For their Eagle projects, Ian and Frank both refurbished areas for the VFW on Noroton Avenue. Ian also built a flag retirement box outside the building for community use, and Frank installed Vietnam Memorial plaques. Garrett designed and built puppy-training obstacles for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Will worked with the Darien Land Trust to install native planting and new benches in Selleck Woods. Daniel renovated a room at St John Church’s Blanchard Center while Evan created a prayer walk at St Thomas More. Paul provided bookshelves and an art supply cart to Fitch Academy, and Adi led a renovation of the Cherry Lawn Community Garden.

Darien Scouting, Troop 35, and The Andrew Shaw Memorial Trust were thrilled to be able to come together as a community and celebrate these deserving Scouts, and look forward to more celebrations to come. Darien Scouting is open to all youth grades K-12 and offers adventure, fun, leadership opportunities, and valuable community connection.

Visit www.darienscouts.org for more information.