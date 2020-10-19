Opinion

Darien League of Women Voters publishes Voters Guide

To the Editor:

The League of Women Voters of Darien has published this year’s Voters’ Guide on its website: https:// lwvdarien.org/. The Voter’s Guide is a primary source of non partisan information for all candidates who are seeking to represent Darien including: the Darien Board of Education; the RTM; the State Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the 4th Congressional District. The Voters’ Guide is comprised of candidate responses to a series of questions developed by a non partisan team of LWV volunteers and is the only publication where RTM member responses and attendance records are listed. To learn more about candidate positions on issues of importance to the community, visit https://lwvdarien.org/.

In addition, the debate featuring candidates for the 4th Congressional District, Jim Himes (D) and Jonathan Riddle (R) is running on Government Access Channel 79, as is the Darien Board of Education Candidates’ Night. On Oct. 22 the Norwalk LWV plans to host a virtual forum for candidates for State Senate, including Bob Duff and Ellie Kousidis. More information can be found at https://my.lwv.org/connecticut/lwv-norwalk or on the Norwalk LWV Face book Page.

Many thanks to Jim Cameron and his team for making it possible for the community to have access to these debates and forums via Vimeo and Channel 79.

Clara Sartori

President

LWV of Darien