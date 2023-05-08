What's behind Syria’s return to the Arab League?

BEIRUT (AP) — The Arab League’s decision to re-admit Syria after 12 years of ostracization was a significant symbolic victory for Damascus, part of a larger regional realignment and an indication of the United States’ waning role, analysts say.
But it may not immediately bring the reconstruction dollars that Syrian President Bashar Assad is hoping for, they say. Nor is it likely to bring the changes Syria’s neighbors want, such as an agreement on refugee returns and moves to reduce drug trafficking.