UN warns gangs consuming Haiti despite help for police

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N.’s special envoy to Haiti warned Wednesday that the ongoing training and resources the international community is providing to Haiti’s national police force is not enough to fight increasingly violent gangs.
Helen La Lime, head of the U.N.'s Integrated Office in Haiti, unexpectedly joined an Organization of American States meeting in Washington, D.C., saying it’s time to look at new partnerships as she called once again for the deployment of a specialized foreign force.